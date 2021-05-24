Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 133,357 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 801,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $122,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

