Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 703,488 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.92% of State Street worth $268,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

