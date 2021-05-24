NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.56. 12,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. NN Group has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

