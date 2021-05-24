Node Runners (NDR) Trading Down 44% This Week

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $997,562.24 and approximately $12,762.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for $42.67 or 0.00110930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00970289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.71 or 0.10140014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

