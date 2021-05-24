Non-Fungible Yearn Price Down 35.2% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $135,212.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $123.06 or 0.00328350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.75 or 0.00957233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.81 or 0.09909345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084292 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,559 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

