Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €141.50 ($166.47) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.58.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

