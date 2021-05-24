Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $37.81 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

