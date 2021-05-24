Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

