Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lowered by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

