NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,680 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.72 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

