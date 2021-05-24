Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $28.70 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

