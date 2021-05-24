Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 579,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,392,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $130,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

