Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.15

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.15 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 3217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $226,988,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

