NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $195.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $180.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,644.33 and a beta of 1.07. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 72.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $2,051,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

