Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $102.13 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.