NuShares (NSR) Hits Market Cap of $949,252.62

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $949,252.62 and $30.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,790,133 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,139,963 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

