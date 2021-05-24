O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,914. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

