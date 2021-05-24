Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 4.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $56.88. 7,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,255. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.