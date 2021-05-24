Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post $5.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $21.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.28 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $25.44. 13,043,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,465,516. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

