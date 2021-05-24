Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 46.7% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $249.14 million and approximately $62.37 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

