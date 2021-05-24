OKB (OKB) Price Down 55.5% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $12.71 or 0.00033884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $762.47 million and approximately $948.24 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00910115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.25 or 0.09324991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083531 BTC.

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

