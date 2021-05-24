Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 848.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $262.94 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

