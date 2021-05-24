Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $262.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

