Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

