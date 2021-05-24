Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $17.38 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.