Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

