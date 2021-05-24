ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $891.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

