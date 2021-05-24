Orbs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.21 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $164.10 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00880098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.89 or 0.09102320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

