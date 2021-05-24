Orchid Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $216.30 million and approximately $35.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00900117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.45 or 0.09213061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00083213 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,693,834 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.