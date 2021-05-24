O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 525.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $542.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.69 and a twelve month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.