Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,204 shares of company stock worth $797,789 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

