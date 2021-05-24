Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $6.79

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 6.793 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

OROVY opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

