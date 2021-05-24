Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) vs. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics -288.47% -33.89% -25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Intellia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.52 -$211.90 million $0.29 68.86 Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 74.61 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -26.45

Intellia Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $67.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Intellia Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; and Ospedale San Raffaele. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

