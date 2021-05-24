Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

RNGTF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

