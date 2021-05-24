Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.34.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5374377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,999,034.19. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 over the last 90 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

