Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 220,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,824. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

