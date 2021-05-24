Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVID. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

