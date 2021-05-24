Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 371,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 16.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $105.06. 3,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.