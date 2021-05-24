Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

NYSE:PANW opened at $362.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average of $339.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

