Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.67 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

