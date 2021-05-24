Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Patrick Industries worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $236,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,499,268.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,951.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.