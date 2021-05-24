Paula Green Sells 490 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40.

TWST stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 558,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,674. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.