PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $250.69 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

