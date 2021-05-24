Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 96.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

