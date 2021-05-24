PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $198,762.42 and $389.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000111 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016465 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00191690 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,047,340 coins and its circulating supply is 44,807,172 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

