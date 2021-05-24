PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.10 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

