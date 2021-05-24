Peter J. O’malley Acquires 5,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Peter J. O’malley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

