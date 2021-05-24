PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

