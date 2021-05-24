Phala Network (PHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.78 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $108.14 million and $38.78 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

