Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $23.22 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Phantasma has a market cap of $23.22 million and $460,506.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.81 or 0.99914595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00082096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000139 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

